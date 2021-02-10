Editor,
Another thought-provoking column from Mr. Grocott (“Understanding united” in the Feb. 9 edition of the Daily Journal). The thought being, “are you serious?”
He claims that people need to worship in churches with others to pray, sing songs of worship and speak with others. That virtual meetings just don’t suffice. Well sir, my cousin, the former pastor felt the same way, as did many of his flock. So they gathered every Sunday and did what they felt was their right. They will have to carry on without him , as he died from the virus. As did some of his flock. And they probably contributed to the huge spike of new cases in San Mateo County. If you really have the faith, you should be able to worship, or pray all by your lonesome and get what you need. When the Constitution was written, I doubt if pandemics were being considered.
This is 2021, not 1776. Things are different. Get with the program if you want to survive.
Steve Ortiz
Redwood City
