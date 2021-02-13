Editor,
Opposing viewpoints have debated worshiping in church versus virtual services via a Zoom platform, with a recent alternative identified for worshiping or praying alone. (“Ways to worship in a pandemic,” letter to the editor, Steve Ortiz, 2/10/2021).
Let us not further isolate ourselves, if possible.
Since March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 quarantine, Unitarian Universalists of San Mateo have learned how to bring members and guests together through virtual services.
These Sunday morning online services, followed by coffee hours with individual and communal chat groups, have been facilitated through the Zoom platform. We are all learning as we go along through the pandemic, finding that we benefit by shared communications and spiritual support.
Now, UU-San Mateo members are discussing possibly also continuing the Zoom option whenever our sanctuary reopens, for those who are either physically unable or concerned about returning to in-person services.
Like almost everyone, we of course miss the human physical contact such as hugs, but have found new ways to create a “Care-demic.” Many have experienced personal growth through online events such as sing-along’s, Friday fun nights for youth, and support groups.
In addition to technical volunteers, pastoral care folks voluntarily reach out to other congregation members and friends who might need a call from a another person, might need a meal, or a ride to a Doctor’s appointment.
Spiritual growth and personal growth intertwine. Human interaction nourishes both.
Doug Handerson
San Mateo
