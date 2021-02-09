Since Joe Biden’s inauguration, there has been some discussion of the need for Americans to unite behind the new administration. It is said it is time for us to put away our differences and move forward into a bright, new future. It’s a nice sentiment but in practical terms, it means first having to understand one another. In truth, we are a diverse people with different backgrounds, beliefs, interests and views. So it has always been and so it will always be.
One area in which Americans are very diverse is in our religious beliefs. We have people of many faiths and some who profess no faith at all. Being able to live in America and be an American without holding to any particular religion is one of the agreements we share as a society. Beyond a social agreement, we also have a contract with our government that clearly disallows a state religion or, for that matter, any law that interferes with an individual’s practice of religion.
Since last March, however, under the guise of protecting us from the coronavirus, state and county governments have taken it upon themselves to do exactly what one would think they are prohibited from doing. Initially, it was then President Trump who suggested churches, synagogues and mosques not hold services for a couple of weeks. The reason given was to give time for the government to understand exactly what it was we were dealing with relative to the virus. The government in Beijing, after all, had not been very forthcoming with what they knew about the virus, leaving us to make that determination for ourselves.
After a few weeks of faith-based organizations following the president’s recommendation, the governors seemed to take over and some began issuing orders for churches and the like to remain closed. Gov. Newsom was one of those governors and to this day, despite a Supreme Court ruling last Friday, still seems to think he holds the reins over what people can and cannot do when it comes to practicing their religion.
One church that decided not to follow the governor’s mandates is Calvary Chapel, San Jose. Pastored by Mike McClure, the church has, to date, accumulated fines of nearly a million dollars. The fines are for conducting church services on Sunday, holding midweek Bible studies and having its K-12 school open during the week.
Having followed Calvary’s situation on social media, I can imagine what some might say who are reading about this church for the first time. To wit: Those people and that pastor are selfish. It is an interesting response, especially since Mike McClure has said in interviews that not opening the church would be the most selfish thing he could do as pastor. He says this because of what he has seen happening during the pandemic. As a result of the government’s stay-at-home orders, cases of depression have been on the rise; cases of suicide are up; spousal abuse and child abuse have increased; alcoholism and drug abuse are also on the rise. To not open the church, pastor McClure argues, would be like a hospital refusing to open its doors to the sick and injured.
“Whatever we can do to meet the needs of the people, as a pastor, that’s what we are supposed to do.”
Is Mike McClure right?
Having attended services at Calvary Chapel, San Jose, here is what I know. They have a large auditorium. It is made up of ground floor seating in addition to a mezzanine that probably doubles its capacity. Pre-COVID, the number of people attending a typical Sunday morning service would not fill the ground floor pews and only a handful of folks would be in the mezzanine. However, having opened its doors during the pandemic, the church has not only been filled to capacity, (with separation practices in place), it had to add a second service.
So who are all these people now attending Calvary Chapel, San Jose? According to pastor McClure, they are Christians who attended other churches in the area before those churches closed their doors because of the governor’s orders.
If you do not regularly attend church, it may be difficult to understand the need others have to gather together to pray, sing songs of worship, study the Bible and talk with one another after a service concludes. It may be difficult to understand why “virtual” church doesn’t begin to fulfill that need. It goes far beyond the admonishment of what is written in Hebrews 10, verse 25: “Do not give up meeting together as some are in the habit of doing.” It may be difficult to understand but, without understanding, how can we be united?
A former member of the San Carlos City Council and mayor, Matt Grocott has been involved in political policy on the Peninsula for 17 years. He can be reached by email at mattgrocott@comcast.net.
(1) comment
Church is the enemy of the state. Just look at China and Russia and you will see the threat these governments feel from organized religion. You look at Revolutions throughout history and you will see the left leaning communist/socialist countries and their relation with religion is not a good one. Same in this country, Democrats would rather have you dependent on the state than on God and your own family. Unity with the Democrats is for suckers, no thankyou, I'll pass.
