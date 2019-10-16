Editor,
I’m grateful to Jonathan Madison for his beautiful column about Len and Libby Traubman in the Oct. 15 Daily Journal. The world lost an incredible peacemaker when our mutual friend and mentor Len passed away. Mr. Madison did true justice to Len’s legacy of using storytelling to bring people together, a gift that Len and Libby have shared with countless people, in many cases turning enemies into friends, or at least helping people with wildly divergent views learn to see the humanity in each other. Len taught us that it was the power of our stories that could change hearts and minds much more effectively than just debating our opinions.
I’m grateful for the Daily Journal bringing many diverse voices into the lives of people on the Peninsula, left, right and center, and I’m grateful to the advertisers who make it possible to print a great local paper.
Craig Wiesner
Daly City
