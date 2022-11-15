The extreme hyperbole over “the last days of our Democracy” if Republicans win Congress is beyond absurd. Only one party rule could end our Democracy and so far the vast majority of voters believe in a two party system to guard against the excesses of the party in power. Both parties have extreme wings but neither dominates our politics.
Unfortunately, we have a history of voter fraud in major elections. It’s a historical fact that Lyndon Johnson was elected to the Senate with massive voter fraud in Texas and Kennedy was elected by the mob in Chicago. There is no doubt that dead people, nonresidents and many others are still voting in many states. But all voting concerns could be eliminated if Democrats accepted state-provided voter ID at no cost.
