Editor,
Chris Sturken wrote in his letter to the editor, in the Nov. 3 issue of the Daily Journal, that “color blindness enables white people to ignore how systemic racism affects people of color” and that Steven Howard’s letter is an example of “gaslighting.” My response to Sturken’s statements are that as an Asian American, a person of color, my experiences with systemic racism are none. And that to accuse a reader of the Journal of gaslighting for his honest opinion is indicative of a wish to characterize a deliberate dishonesty, a misinformation, as a result of Howard’s unfortunate skin color.
Systemic racism is a nebulous excuse for the bigotry of low expectations. As an Asian, the system has proved generous to me and my family. My parents were hard-working immigrants with nothing but college educations when the came here. They came here with nothing and have given me everything. The low expectation that persons of color need something above color blindness from its citizens has the political impact of resulting in demands for monetary reparations to descendants of slaves or to undocumented aliens crossing the border. Low expectations have led to crime infested and impoverished neighborhoods led by the same jaded politicians, forever and 55 years during my lifetime. Having low expectations and blaming it on racism has been the hue and cry for decades.
There is only intentional and willful speech and action that is racist in nature, a deliberate sin, not some straw man and hand-waved “systemic racism” that is to blame for what is wrong in the modern world. That is my experience in life as a person of color.
James Constantino
Daly City
