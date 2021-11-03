Editor,
What Steven Howard described in his letter to the editor published on Oct. 27 is called color blindness.
While good intentioned, color blindness enables white people to ignore how systemic racism affects people of color. Also, while I’m glad Mr. Howard feels represented by the current council, white privilege will continue to work in his favor regardless of the make-up of the council. In addition, his letter is an example of gaslighting where white people cause people of color to experience self-doubt about the systemic racism they experience as people of color. Dear fellow white people, color blindness is not the answer. Do better.
Chris Sturken
Redwood City
