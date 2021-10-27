Editor,
Well Rudy, in your latest guest perspective you had me right up until your last paragraph where you advocated for what you have always opposed (“Stupid stuff people say” guest perspective by Rudy Espinoza Murray in the Oct. 15 edition of the Daily Journal).
You imply that only someone like you can adequately represent you. I’m an old white guy and when I look at my City Council there is no one who looks like me. Does that mean I’m not adequately represented? Rubbish. You don’t get a pass because you are a minority. Aren’t we trying to get away from the idea that we should only vote for someone who looks and acts like ourself? Haven’t you been implying in your pieces that some of society’s discord is due to white straight people only voting for white straight people? Shouldn’t our goal be that when we look at someone all we see are their qualifications and all we hear are their ideas and goals. At the end of the day, age, gender, ethnicity, religion, skin color and sexual orientation should not be a “qualification” for, as you say, people in power.
I recognize and sympathize with the crude and hateful remarks made to you as a gay man but the solution is not legislation, it is education. People are not born as racists and homophobes. It is taught to them by parents, so-called friends, and education and religious institutions. It will take generations but real change will only come about through the teaching of acceptance.
Steven Howard
Redwood City
