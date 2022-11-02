Editor,
For several years, I worked closely with Charles Stone on the San Mateo County Transit District Board.
Editor,
For several years, I worked closely with Charles Stone on the San Mateo County Transit District Board.
During that time, we laid the groundwork for a successful revenue measure that saved the district from a fiscal cliff and kept buses running during the pandemic. We also worked to start successful express bus routes and modernize the bus fleet. During that time, I got to know Charles very well. He is a strong leader who stands up for what he believes in, but he is not afraid to listen to, and engage with, differing viewpoints in a respectful way.
Over the last several years, I watched closely as forces from San Francisco and Santa Clara County attempted to remove the San Mateo County Transit District as the Caltrain managing agency without first settling long-owed debts. Charles took a courageous stand for San Mateo County and, in the end, ensured that it will be repaid tens of millions of dollars it is owed.
For too long, our county has been viewed as a “flyover” county. Far too often, we don’t have a seat at the regional table. I am absolutely certain that Charles will be a great supervisor for District 2. I am even more certain he will not be afraid to stand toe-to-toe with large regional players to make sure San Mateo County gets treated fairly.
Charles is the leader District 2 and the County of San Mateo need. Please vote for Charles by Nov. 8.
Zoe Kersteen-Tucker
Moss Beach
