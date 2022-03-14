Editor,
I am a retired Sutter physician and am writing in support of the reopening of the Mack E. Mickelson Arthritis and Rehabilitation therapy pool at Mills Health Center for community use.
I have been using this rehab pool for the past 24 years for aquatic physical therapy after sustaining a neck injury resulting in two cervical disc herniations in 1995. Not only has aquatic physical therapy substantially alleviated my chronic neck pain and significantly improved my mobility and strength, but it also allowed me to practice as a physician for these past 24 years, hopefully helping 24-years worth of patients.
I have seen firsthand the tremendous effects that the sublime water therapy of the Mickelson pool has had on both young and old patients alike. Postoperative patients following hip/knee/other joint replacements, patients with osseous metastases and fractures, athletes with ACL tears, post-craniotomy and post-spinal surgery patients, patients with chronic debilitating arthritis who cannot walk, and the tear-your-heart-out pediatric patients with cerebral palsy or muscular dystrophy have ALL benefited from aquatic therapy at the Mickelson pool.
The Mickelson therapy pool is special. It is one of a kind. It is not your regular old “lap-swimming” pool. Everyone who uses the facility has a physical need, and it is usually a need that cannot be met with “land” weight-bearing exercise. For those that are fortunate enough to use the pool, the benefits are life-altering.
Please sign this petition supporting the reopening of this essential medical facility: change.org/save-the-Mickelson-pool.
Susan Stevens, MD
Hillsborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.