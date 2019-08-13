Editor,
So National Security Advisor John Bolton said, “The Maduro (regime),” that was democratically elected by the Venezuelan people, “now joins the rogue states.” The definition of a rogue state is “a nation or state regarded as breaking international law and posing a threat to the security of other nations.” There is only one state I know of that fits that description of a rogue state and it’s not Venezuela. If the American voters continue to vote idiots to Washington in 2020, we can kiss our republic goodbye.
Frank Scafani
San Bruno
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.