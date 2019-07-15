Editor,
The San Mateo City Council is considering adopting a resolution Monday night, to “allay concerns” about what happens when voter approved Measure P standards expire Dec. 31, 2020. Especially that, once Measure P expires, the council can approve projects at whatever heights and densities that three of them support.
This resolution proposes to “commit” that the council will not change the General Plan until the new one, being developed now, is ready to adopt.
Is it time for San Mateans to applaud and celebrate? NO! There is certainly no benefit here for the 7,000+ voters who signed petitions to extend Measure P. How can that be?
A resolution does not require this council, nor any future council, to abide by it or keep it in effect. All the “commitment” can evaporate overnight — certainly when a developer brings in a blockbuster proposal that they can convince three councilmembers would be just what San Mateo needs. So what is the council offering here? Smoke and mirrors? Your guess is a good as mine.
If the council is serious, it will put a measure extending Measure P on the 2020 ballot, so we can all have a meaningful say about development in our city.
Karen Herrel
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.