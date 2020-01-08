Editor,
All recycling buy-back businesses but one, which is only open four days a week, have closed. The management of Recology soon realized that they could make a killing by closing their buy-back programs too. Now, people are forced to put all of their CRV containers in their blue recycling bins or to travel long distances to get back any of the money they have paid in taxes. That means that more than 90% of all the CRV tax money collected on the Peninsula goes directly into the pockets of Recology, hundreds of thousands of dollars. At the same time, they are demanding a 10% increase of rates.
As an example, in my case alone, I have a 36-mile round trip from Redwood City to the Burlingame border to recycle. We average about $10 per month in our CRV recycling for the two of us, which we would lose.
Now, we no longer have poorer people on bikes or with shopping carts picking up containers and keeping our streets cleaner. That responsibility will fall to city maintenance people, which creates even higher costs for you and I. We should demand that they reopen their buy-back program or reverse the rate increases into rate decreases.
Dave Simpson
Redwood City
