Editor,
Dave Simpson hit the nail on the head about CRV in his letter to the editor, “Recology profits off of Peninsula residents,” in the Jan. 8 edition of the Daily Journal. Nonetheless, I think the soft target of Recology should be set aside for the more culpable army of state and local politicians —state Sen. Jerry Hill, D-San Mateo, and Assemblyman Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, in particular — who are doing nothing about the unrecoverable CRV tax on citizens. These politicos assert that CRV is a “fee,” not a tax, based on legislation asserting that the CRV paid by consumers is recoverable.
Instead of local governments holding Recology’s feet to the fire to maintain CRV reimbursements, these purported overseers are joining the state level “do-nothings” by allowing a bloated state agency to soak up a billion in CRV fees; they accomplish little of value to the citizens who are being chiseled 5 and 10 cents a pop.
We either need government employees and elected officials who can make CRV work, or we need legislators who will unwind this poorly thought-out legislation and disengage the dozen “director-level” employees who are costing taxpayers over a million dollars a year.
Brian Buckley
Belmont
