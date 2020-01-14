Editor,
Kudos to the Daily Journal for publishing the spot-on letters by Joe Guttenbeil and Tony Favero. Tony gets his point across with dry humor and spot-on analysis of the Democrats’ reasoning for attempting impeachmet.
Joe’s logical analysis of their reasoning (he’s only 35) is equally impressive. My impression when reading his earlier letters was that he was at least middle age. His phrase “Trump Derangement Syndrome” has been quoted numerous times on TV. Keep those letters coming, gentlemen.
L.R. Hugdahl
Redwood City
