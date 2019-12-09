Editor,
Jonathan Turley at the relentless congressional inquisition said, “I am concerned about lowering impeachment standards to fit a paucity of evidence and abundance of anger.” Turley continued “This is not how you impeach an American president.” “I get it. You’re mad. The president’s mad. My Democratic friends are mad. My wife is mad. My kids are mad. Even my dog seems mad — and Luna is a golden doodle and they don’t get mad,” he continued. “If you impeach a president, if you make a high crime and misdemeanor out of going to the courts, it is an abuse of power. It’s your abuse of power. You’re doing exactly what you’re criticizing the president of doing,” he said. Turley’s reasoning is thoughtful especially the latter quote. Other legal “expert” testimonies tendered, like Stanford Law School professor Pamela Karlan, reek of wrath and irrationality that, in my view, excoriates a reasoned appraisal of this kangaroo court anarchy masquerading as impeachment.
Recall, President Bill Clinton committed perjury and lost his law license. Yet, he was not convicted in a Republican controlled Senate. Trump has been relentlessly accused of various felonies, but unlike Clinton, the evidence for them persists as specious and vague. Impeachment is not a casual affair people. A future Democratic president may be treated likewise in the future. Is the current impeachment enterprise destined to birth a new third world American governing aberration solely due to one party’s incapacity to reconcile a loss to a duly elected president?
Tony Favero
Half Moon Bay
