Thank you Jorg for showing us why we have the Electoral College and why it is important (“Liberal ... or what” letter to the editor in the Jan. 10 edition of the Daily Journal).
Just because your group of friends are like-minded, does not mean you represent the entire country. President Trump won the election because he appealed to the most voters across the country, not just in coastal hot spots. Also, Jorg shows us why the Democrats lost in 2016 and will lose again in 2020. Rather than be introspective and ask honestly why they lost the election, the masses on the left simply reduce the loss to a bunch of uneducated, uniformed voters who must have been swindled. Trust me, plenty of smart and successful people voted for Trump and will do so again.
Hard to argue when stock markets are at an all-time high, unemployment is at an all-time low and millions of people have gotten off of government assistance since Trump took office. Perhaps the reason Jorg doesn’t know any Trump supporters is because of how they are treated in liberal areas. Until the Democrats can bring something tangible to the table instead of “free” stuff and “anyone but Trump,” the losses will continue to pile up.
Joe Guttenbeil
Redwood City
