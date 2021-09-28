Editor,
Matt Grocott has written several columns in the past that in my opinion were very good. But I think the Sept. 14, 2021, column was his best yet.
In your letters to the editor section, I see the same people write negative letters about Mr. Grocott — some very nasty.
I have sent a couple of positive letters about Matt Grocott — but they never seem to find space in that section.
I will try one more time. I enjoy reading columns by Matt Grocott and I think he does a nice job. But more than likely this will not ever be in the Daily Journal.
Robert Bacon
South San Francisco
