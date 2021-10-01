Editor,

In his Sept. 28 letter to the editor, Robert Bacon’s concerns about the editorial integrity or impartiality of the Daily Journal are totally unfounded.

Witness the regular publication of Mr. Grocott’s column despite the unconstitutional and un-American-style calls to ban him from the paper. 

I have written letters spousing views opposed to the Daily Journal and they have readily published them. Not all letters can be published I am sure due to space, for being repetitious or for many other reasons unknown to us readers. Don’t look for a plot or conspiracy, there are none to be found.  

No, I do not work for the paper! 

Oscar López-Guerra

San Mateo

