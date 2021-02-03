Editor,
After reading the Peninsula Avenue interchange article Jan. 30, I can only hope that the powers that be will remember and learn from the Poplar Avenue exit and on-ramp (which was re-configured not so long ago) as well as the Peninsula overpass (which was reconfigured quite recently) and take into account the number of new offices soon to be completed at the old drive-in and the ones which will follow.
Peter C. Carey
San Bruno
