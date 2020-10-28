Editor,
I am writing today to express my full support for Catherine Mahanpour, Sam Hindi and Patrick Sullivan for Foster City Council. When it comes to protecting our environment, we have to make sure we are electing officials who will enact environmentally-friendly regulations to promote a healthy community and habitat. This is why I believe that these three candidates are most fitting for our City Council.
I trust the Sierra Club’s judgement and the Sierra Club endorses Mahanpour, Hindi and Sullivan. Mahanpour is experienced in environmental law, fueling her dedication to protecting Foster City’s beautiful nature. Hindi has helped coordinate plans to promote sustainability within Foster City and Sullivan is considerate of our environment. On the other hand, Jon Froomin is not endorsed by the Sierra Club and I can only surmise that he did not meet the Sierra Club’s standards for endorsement, which is why he should not be supported.
Vote for pro-environment candidates Catherine Mahanpour, Sam Hindi and Patrick Sullivan for Foster City Council. In doing so, we are voting for a livable future for Generation Z and those following.
Vanessa Teo
Foster City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.