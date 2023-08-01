Editor,
Editor,
I am writing to voice counterpoints to recent arguments that support, or appear to support, the purchase of the La Quinta Inn in Millbrae for transitional housing.
The proposal places an unsustainable burden on the city of Millbrae — a small municipality with limited sources of revenue. Repurposing a hotel would simultaneously remove a significant source of tax revenue while likely adding disproportionately to the need for city services that are already underfunded. One supporting viewpoint from a physician draws upon his experience treating unhoused seniors in San Francisco. We understand the need for a solution — but why locate the housing in a city unable to suitably finance the project? Is it not unlike asking a struggling hospital with 2.6% of the bed capacity in San Francisco to treat 30% of its unhoused seniors? Unfair to either the physicians or their patients.
Vice Mayor Goodman and Councilmember Cahalan wish to underscore the humanitarian aspect(s) of the project. Commendable, however, the humanitarian impact of this decision cuts both ways. What about the impact on the lives of current residents? Are we to sit back and watch while the county continues to strip away our ability to fund basic city services? Should we be expected to suffer cutbacks in police/medical/public works resources as we become less able to fund adequate levels of municipal safety/maintenance?
Public officials/policy makers in San Mateo County need to include all stakeholders in the planning process. First, do no harm. Let’s find a fiscally responsible solution.
Ray Chen
Millbrae
