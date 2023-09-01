When I read the opinions put forth on this platform I generally try to respect people’s opinions. What I have witnessed, in regards to the placing of people in a Millbrae hotel, is, to say the least, disheartening. As a society, have we really became this cold and cynical? Everybody wants to solve the homeless problem as long as it is done somewhere else.
In my opinion, the San Mateo County has done an excellent job of getting people off the streets and back into society. Many homeless people are transitional and only need a little help to get back on track. The impression of the people in Millbrae, I saw, was one of mean spirited. Remember, the homeless person you detest so much could be you, or someone in your family. People like me, that have a home, are very fortunate. And though I worked hard, I also received a lot of help and support. My wish is that we can all be a more compassionate community and help those in need improve their life. It may be a little uncomfortable but it is the right thing to do.
