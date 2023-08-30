Editor,
Editor,
Millbrae residents support permanent supportive housing. That was the clear message delivered by participants in several impromptu community meetings this weekend. They want to set the media straight and offer a counter-proposal.
The current plan is fraught with issues, and leaves residents with lingering concerns about transparency, accountability, safety and the erosion of the city’s tax base.
PLAN B:
A). Construct a new facility from the ground up. An 88-unit facility in Palo Alto is projected to cost $34.4 million — well within the $33 million proposed purchase price of the La Quinta Inn. This meets demands for transparency and accountability. Most importantly, this alternative preserves the city’s tax base.
B). Site the project along the Rollins Road corridor. This meets demands for safety. Proximity to several local schools is no longer an issue.
C). Reduce the scale of the project. One hundred units will stretch the city’s ability to provide basic services. What about 40-60 units? Millbrae has constructed 100 units of affordable housing to be followed by another estimated 70-75 units from planned developments at sites of the former El Rancho, Office Depot and across from the Millbrae Pancake House. That’s already amazing progress toward housing goals for a city with a population of just under 23,000 and an area of around 3 square miles. Adding another 50 units via a Homekey project feels about right.
An acceptable compromise that alleviates residents’ concerns regarding disproportional responsibility for the county’s affordable housing goals.
Ray Chen
Millbrae
