Tensions were high during Millbrae’s community meeting with County Executive Mike Callagy as he attempted to curb community concerns over plans to transform La Quinta Inn into permanent supportive housing for the homeless.
What was intended to be a productive dialogue Friday, Aug. 18, quickly turned into a screaming competition for a number of the estimated 500 residents who attended. Throughout the two-hour town hall at the city’s new recreation center, Callagy was continually interrupted with shouted questions about the location and general fears. He was also met with boos and jeers throughout.
The recreation center’s multiuse room was filled to capacity with some residents wielding signs. One read, “Don’t Bully Millbrae.”
Hundreds more were forced to sit outside the glass walls unable to hear Callagy’s amplified responses over the shouting. One of the residents forced outside, Stella Lau, said she is one of 20 volunteers informing residents about what the county’s plans are for the inn.
“A lot of people don’t know that this is happening,” Lau said. “This hotel is in the center of the community, there are a lot of schools, seniors and a lot of department stores, it’s really not the right location and we will be losing a lot of money.”
The project is part of the state’s Homekey program, launched during the pandemic by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The program’s purpose is to remove unhoused people off the street. The county submitted an application to the state to purchase the inn in July, for an estimated $30 million. Through this program, the county has converted three hotels in Half Moon Bay, Redwood City and San Mateo into interim housing and created two permanent housing locations at former hotels in Redwood City.
Millbrae officials, however, say they have already lost a hotel and fear losing another would be too much of an impact to their city’s budget.
Mayor Ann Schneider pushed for the town hall so residents would have the opportunity to address their concerns to Callagy and give him an opportunity to respond, she said. This came after a contentious meeting in July when Callagy explained the purchase to city officials and gathered residents who also met him with contentious behavior.
“The town hall was disappointing trying to keep the people calm, but when we hear about this after the fact it makes it hard to trust the county,” Schneider said.
The county is moving ahead with its plans for the site, whose owners wanted to sell. These meetings are to answer questions from residents. Callagy said he expected pushback at Friday’s meeting and said he understands the residents’ concerns. Still, he stands by the project.
“Information is power and I understand the emotion around it, I expected it, but I want people to understand housing the homeless is the responsibility of everyone,” Callagy said. “The fear of the unknown is real, but from our experience it’s unfounded.”
Not all the residents were opposed to the project. Resident Michael Kelly said at the meeting he supports the project and attempted to explain how providing housing for the homeless is the right thing to do.
Councilmember Maurice Goodman also supports the project.
“Nobody deserves to live on the street, nobody deserves to die on the street,” Goodman said. “We have to do what we can. We have to acknowledge compassion and courage is contagious, we just have to have the strength to follow through with it.”
Everyone has the right to voice their opinions, he said, but said the strength of the community is their compassion.
“If this community didn’t care, they wouldn’t be here. It’s just a matter of us as leaders making sure we do our part and making sure we bridge the two sides together because there is a middle,” Goodman said.
Schneider points to the impact of Bay Area Rapid Transit and high-speed rail on the city, to the city’s effort in bringing affordable housing near transit and what she calls a lack of support from other agencies — including the county. She said her fear is Millbrae has carried an unfair burden for the county for too long and the city can’t afford to lose the transient occupancy tax it receives from the inn.
City Manager Tom Williams said the city is on track to receive around $540,000 in TOT from the La Quinta Inn in this year and taking on the inn’s potential residents will cost the city around $168,000 a year in services.
“The hotel market is becoming healthy and it’s a productive hotel,” Williams said Monday. “Every penny counts for this city. I am just worried we are taking three steps forward and four back.”
The county will reimburse the city for one year of TOT, and at the same time either supply it with a sheriff deputy and a mental health clinician, which the city said it needs, for 2 1/2 years or the cash equivalent, Callagy said Tuesday.
There have been community questions at every hotel location the county has purchased, but Callagy thinks the program to house the homeless has been successful and that the cities have embraced the opportunity. Callagy said he will continue to stand by the project and there is an open invitation for anybody who needs additional information.
The supportive permanent housing will be for people who will be working, shopping, using public transportation and attending religious services in the city, he said.
“They will be part of the fiber of that community,” Callagy said.
Besides, he said, many Americans are one paycheck away from experiencing homelessness.
“I understand the emotion [from the residents], what I hope is that folks will understand what we are trying to do here, he said. “And a year from now they will see this as a viable good project, but I certainly understand, not every person who is experiencing homelessness is a drug addict or has a mental illness, these people are just like you and me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.