Millbrae’s “La Quinta Inn & Suites” has been a good neighbor for decades and sits kitty-corner from my business “Chapel of the Highlands” on El Camino Real at Millwood Drive.
Lately, all the local talk is about the possible purchase of the La Quinta by San Mateo County for conversion to a “Project HomeKey” facility for the unhoused. The community is deeply concerned and alarmed on what changes this could bring to Millbrae. Since I’m across the street from the La Quinta I’ve been near ground zero and have been approached for my opinion on KPIX CBS 5 news, listened to residents, other business owners and elected officials vocalizing various sides of the story. One side says: “Project HomeKey will use the hotel only to help the elderly who, in turn, will give back to Millbrae’s restaurants and businesses,” and the opposite: “Converting the La Quinta to a homeless shelter will be a magnet for crime, drug use and the mentally ill while fostering an unhealthy sick neglected environment.”
Millbrae residents are fearing the unknown with the attitude of, “let’s keep this Pandora’s box shut and prevent unsolvable future problems.”
Our Mayor Ann Schneider is disturbed that, as she said, the La Quinta HomeKey project was approved by San Mateo County without doing their homework or first consulting the city of Millbrae. At a news conference in front of the La Quinta on Friday, July 21, she passionately described the loss of the La Quinta, in addition to other Millbrae locations, contributing to lost tax revenue that funds roads, services, schools and other vital infrastructure.
“Millbrae is a small city and doesn’t generate tax revenue like South San Francisco’s Amazon Center or San Bruno’s mall at Tanforan. Millbrae depends on its mostly small hotels for taxes. Millbrae is already losing the historic “El Rancho Inn,” which is soon to be demolished for development. This makes the La Quinta’s existence vital for Millbrae’s financial health. At the same time, the county has been reviewing another former hotel that has been out-of-use for several years, which would make a better less disruptive choice,” she said.
At the same time, Councilmember Anders Fung indicated that Millbrae has been doing a good job at greatly reducing the number of unhoused, noting that the La Quinta has more rooms than there are homeless in Millbrae and any potential residents would have to be bused from outside Millbrae to fill the space.
Solving the plight of the unhoused community affects us all, and we have no choice but look at this unpleasant situation head-on. Every unhoused individual can’t be lumped into a single category. Some are down on their luck, and some even have daily jobs but live out of their cars, while others are on drugs or mentally ill. Each unhoused individual needs different kinds of care and, ideally, the state of California will need to fund and create multiple places where they can be housed and cared for properly. Still, the other side of the coin is the surrounding community and those who live there. Existing residents moved to Millbrae for the quality of life that this city provides. Nobody imagined that walking the streets could potentially be dangerous or unhealthy someday. The job of our city and county is to keep the community safe, sanitary and happy.
Housing is expensive, but so is letting the unhoused languish without care on the streets. It’s cruel. If a resident was having a heart attack on the street, 911 would be called and an ambulance would take that person to the ER. Many times though, if an unhoused individual is on the street languishing, they are just left there and ignored.
Everyone has a valued opinion, but if you were a resident living near the La Quinta Inn what would you prefer and how would you solve this Catch-22 dilemma?
Paul Larson, in addition to receiving notable “Business Excellence Awards” as owner of Chapel of the Highlands in Millbrae, is active in the community with memberships and positions including “Native Sons of the Golden West National Parlor #118”; past board chair for the “Millbrae Chamber of Commerce”; past president of the “Millbrae Lions Club”; past president of the “Peninsula Council of Lions Clubs”; various Cabinet Officer positions in Lions District 4-C4; 1st VP of the “Millbrae Historical Society”; current president of the “Italian Catholic Federation Branch 403” at Saint Dunstan’s and honored as “2019 Millbrae Man of the Year.”
