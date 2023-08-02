More than $30 million will be distributed among five housing proposals in San Mateo County following supervisor approval Tuesday, which followed a discussion around state demands for the county to be more aggressive with its housing production goals.
With a unanimous vote, supervisors agreed to award Affordable Housing Fund Program grants to five development proposals in Daly City, South San Francisco, Belmont, North Fair Oaks and Menlo Park. In total, the projects would bring in 483 units of supportive and large-family housing to the county.
“We are committed to building, preserving and protecting housing that is affordable to a wide range of individuals and families,” Dave Pine, president of the Board of Supervisors, said. “These projects will provide quality homes near jobs, schools and transit and will help make our county a stronger and more equitable community for everyone.”
On the list of approved projects is a 158-room proposal at 1051 Mission Road in South San Francisco, awarded $9.5 million of the $15 million requested; the 112-unit Midway proposal in Daly City, which will receive its full $8 million request; The 65-unit Ridge at Ralston proposal in Belmont, receiving $4.4 million of its $6 million request; an 86-unit North Fair Oaks proposal, which will also get its full $4 million request; and a 62-unit veteran housing proposal in Menlo Park, which will also be awarded its full $3.5 million request.
“I want to make sure that our foster youth are really taken care of in that Midway development,” Supervisor David Canepa said, whose district includes Daly City where the Midway Village proposal is being redeveloped. That development is slated to house 12 people transitioning out of foster care but Canepa shared hope the number would increase to up to 25 units.
A total of 15 applications were submitted to the county and, of those, 12 met the criteria for funding. The county would have needed to expend about $84.7 million to fund all 12 projects but only had about $30.5 million to offer — $20 million from Measure K, a half-cent sales tax, and about $10 million from other funds.
The five projects that were ultimately chosen were those staff believed were the most competitive and closest to receiving state tax credits. Those left off the list, totaling 481 units, included proposals in South San Francisco, Redwood City, Half Moon Bay and unincorporated county.
While supportive of staff’s recommendation, supervisors questioned why two proposals meant to cater to farmworkers on the coastside were not approved — the Cypress Point proposal that was requesting about $10 million to build 71 units of housing, and a proposal at 555 Kelly Avenue that sought $6.4 million of funding for 40 units.
Those projects weren’t as far along as others but can reapply for funding in the spring, staff explained. Developers behind each proposal also had the chance to advocate for their projects and to revive feedback during a recent public meeting, staff added.
“I do look forward to them bringing it again. It is a unique project,” Supervisor Ray Mueller said about the Kelly Avenue proposal, which he noted would serve vulnerable senior farmworkers.
In other business, the board also approved voucher program commitments for up to 97 rent subsidies over a period of 15 years to keep rents affordable for those living either in Shores Landing or Casa Esperanza. The Redwood City sites were formerly hotels the county purchased and turned into affordable housing for those at risk of homelessness using state grants through the Homekey Program.
While the state funding helped cover initial operation costs, the dollars won’t cover long-term rent subsidies. The voucher program will cost the county $2.3 million in the first year of the 15-year commitment, with the annual amount likely going up each year.
At this meeting, Millbrae residents also continued to share concerns about the county’s plans to purchase the La Quinta Inn & Suites, a 100-room hotel on El Camino Real, to turn that site into permanent affordable housing. Supervisors did not respond directly to the public comments but Pine did note the county plans to hold a community meeting 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18.
