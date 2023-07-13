Daily Journal Local Government 2 Generic logo.jpg

Faced with ongoing and growing demands for affordable housing, San Mateo County supervisors got a deeper look into programs aimed at addressing the issue during a study session Tuesday, touching on an increased focus on farmworker housing, the development pipeline and funding hurdles. 

Roughly 18,000 people currently sit on the waiting list to access one of the county’s 5,000 Section 8 housing vouchers, Ray Hodges, director of the county’s Department of Housing, said. That list is outdated, Hodges said. The last time the department purged the list, it was cut by half but Hodges noted a waitlist of 9,000 is still a substantial feat to address. 

sierra@smdailyjournal.com

(650) 344-5200 ext. 106

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription