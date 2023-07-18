Editor,
I recently read in the San Mateo Daily Journal that San Mateo County is already negotiating with the owners of the La Quinta Inn to purchase it for homeless housing. This approach is backwards. The residents of Millbrae through their elected City Council decide what is in the best interests of our city, not some removed county government or county agency whose members do not even live in Millbrae.
