Fear of the homeless — apprehension, uneasiness, opposition — is largely experiential. Since most of us have little or no direct contact with the homeless, it is emotions, based on what we see, not what we know, that drive the debate over how to solve a problem we all agree is a problem.
And so these feelings play out, unencumbered by fact, in Millbrae, a city with the unofficial slogan “A Place in the Sun,” and where residents angrily want the homeless, who spend so much of their daily lives in the shadows of highway overpasses and cobbled-together shelters, to find their patch of sun somewhere else.
If the “debate” in Millbrae establishes anything else, it may well be that the greatest hurdle to solving homelessness is the intractability of those who have homes.
This headlong embrace of emotion over facts is transforming quiet, sleepy Millbrae into a foaming cauldron of anger. It also is being seized upon by opportunists who want to mock California as the singular example of failed liberal policies. The fight has brought national attention to Millbrae, including this headline in the New York Post: “Liberal Bay Area town rages against proposed homeless shelter: ‘We don’t want to see that.’”
It is easier to describe what this Millbrae proposal is not. For openers, it is not a homeless shelter, no matter how well that serves someone’s narrative.
Already, the county has purchased three hotels in Half Moon Bay, Redwood City and San Mateo that have been converted into interim housing, and created two permanent housing locations at former hotels in Redwood City.
One of the issues that the Millbrae leaders have raised to try to change the debate from their own callousness to some firmer ground is the concern that La Quinta Inn is a major source of city revenue. When the county issued a request for proposals for additional sites, the owners of La Quinta Inn eagerly applied. This would suggest that La Quinta is a pretty leaky vessel upon which to plan a city’s financial future. This in a city that already is losing another hotel, the El Rancho, to development, and in a business, hotels/motels, that is struggling countywide.
The county has proposed covering the La Quinta financial shortfall for more than two years. Residents keep carrying signs calling for “transparency.” Indeed.
Callagy is proposing a compromise — limiting the residents of La Quinta to families and seniors in the hope Millbrae residents will see this as less threatening. It means the number of units available to people ready and able to move into permanent housing will drop, tragically, from 99 to 60. Many of the families to be housed there have children who would attend the school nearby.
The plan never has been to scoop homeless people off the sidewalk and plunk them into this, or other, locations. The people who would move into La Quinta already have gone through the transitional services and shelters that are provided by the county — mental health assistance, drug rehabilitation and, most importantly, employment and financial assistance.
These are graduates from the streets. They do not need someplace to stay. They need someplace to live.
The issue comes before the Board of Supervisors for a decision on Tuesday. Expect more of the same heated rhetoric from opponents, who are disinterested in having their minds changed.
Of course, public debate in a council or board chamber is not about facts, or changing anyone’s mind.
A national opt-in survey by coUrbanize, a Massachusetts-based forum for discussion and comment on development and public planning, noted that 71% of respondents said a public meeting about a development did not change their opinions.
No, public meetings are about influencing the decision-makers. This upcoming decision is the latest in a continuing test of the increasingly localized, district-based system of governance that now dominates the political landscape.
The challenge always is to see the bigger picture, to see beyond highly local, parochial interests that can dominate debate and, almost always, are driven by emotions.
As Callagy has noted countless times, 90% of the people in this county who lose their housing are evicted because they cannot pay their rent. As has been said even more often, the cost of living on the Peninsula leaves an alarming number of us just a few missed paychecks from the streets.
The cost of living is a communitywide challenge. So is homelessness.
The solutions ought to be communitywide, as well.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
