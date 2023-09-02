After several meetings to discuss the county’s plans to buy the La Quinta Inn and convert it to supportive housing for formerly homeless, the Millbrae City Council wanted to put its concerns in writing.
“Millbrae has clearly established a compassionate approach to working with our unhoused,” Councilmember Gina Papan said. “We need transparency and accountability.”
Yet, it wasn’t unanimous. The council voted 3-1-1 Friday, Sept. 1, to send a letter to the county expressing how the plan would affect city finances and concern about transparency. Vice Mayor Maurice Goodman voted against it and Angelina Cahalan abstained from her vote.
“It is my belief, that while there is a need for communication to our Board of Supervisor counterparts, I feel that this letter at this time is nothing short of a carefully crafted letter to be utilized as propaganda,” Goodman said. “Our responsibility [is] to welcome, care for and support those in need as a city. We have to continue to do so, we are a city of compassion.”
Earlier this summer, the county announced its intention to buy the 99-room hotel at 1390 El Camino Real for about $30 million to transition it into supportive housing as part of its goal to eliminate homelessness in the county. That launched a series of community meetings that featured huge crowds, booing and disruptive behavior by residents with a host of concerns from tax revenue loss to safety.
Friday’s meeting was more sedate and, through the letter, city officials sought to establish a long-term commitment from the county and express concerns over the fiscal effects of the project. There is also concern Millbrae has already dealt with significant impact from the end of the Bay Area Rapid Transit line, which led to homeless lingering in the city.
The city spent $500,000 addressing homeless issues, according to the letter. Papan said its work with LifeMoves, a nonprofit organization committed to supportive housing for homeless families, is proof.
Around 60 residents attended the meeting and questioned if it will allow drug and alcohol use. Some community members said they are scared children’s safety is at risk.
County Executive Mike Callagy said he will propose to the Board of Supervisors, at its Sept. 12 meeting, that the facility will be primarily for families and seniors 55 years or older.
“We got 25 families on our waiting list, there is a need for families. Forty-eight percent of our homeless are seniors. Many of them outlive their savings in many cases and have health issues,” Callagy said by phone.
The residents living on the premises will have a lease, which forbids illegal drug use. Callagy said he would like to propose an ad-hoc committee for the county, city and residents to collaborate on issues in the neighborhood or in the city.
The city receives around $600,000 annually in hotel tax from the inn, according to the letter. Both Papan and Mayor Ann Schneider said the answers haven’t been very clear from the county and they want more direct answers.
“We need long-term commitment from the board to ensure we are able to maintain our fiscal stability,” Papan said.
The city is concerned over increased expenditures related to police, fire and other services, which it believes equates to around $172,000 annually. The letter states the county has yet to address those concerns.
During a community meeting Aug. 18, Callagy explained the county will reimburse the city for one year of hotel tax and, at the same time, either supply it with a sheriff’s deputy and a mental health clinician, which the city said it needs, for 2 1/2 years or the cash equivalent.
The city and the county have yet to finalize those negotiations, however, Callagy said the county has a good standing relationship with the city and a vested interest.
“We are there for the long haul,” Callagy said.
While the letter accuses the county of complying with a government code that would require the explanation of the location, purpose and extent of a proposed property purchase, Callagy said there are government immunities that don’t apply to those provisions.
The project is part of the state’s Homekey program, launched during the pandemic by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Its purpose is to remove unhoused people off the street. The county submitted an application to the state to purchase the inn in July for an estimated $30 million. Through this program, the county has converted three hotels in Half Moon Bay, Redwood City and San Mateo into interim housing and created two permanent housing locations at former hotels in Redwood City.
Cahalan, before deciding not to vote on sending the letter, wanted to get the community to empathize with the people this project would help while understanding why residents brought forward their concerns.
“I know so many of us have worked so hard to build a life and afford a home and be in a city like Millbrae where we can feel safe but I think it’s important to recognize that we have people in our community that are struggling,” Cahalan said. “The folks most likely coming into this supportive housing, not shelter ... are similar to so many people already in our community.”
