Change can be difficult for people, and fear can seep in when there are questions about what the future may hold.
With fear comes suspicion and anger. And that was on full display in Millbrae Tuesday night as the City Council held a hearing on county plans to purchase an old motel and convert it to permanent supportive housing for formerly homeless people.
Millbrae has had an issue with an influx on homeless people in recent years, and some of that has been caused by end-of-the-line issues with Bay Area Rapid Transit where people are forced off after riding the train. There was also a horrific incident in which a boy was stabbed multiple times outside the library in 2017. That was an isolated incident in which the perpetrator was found to be incompetent, however, many point to it as an example of issues that are rising in the city.
Yet, a city homeless program in the city launched in 2022 showed to be effective with 126 placements into detox, shelters or rehabilitation facilities. This type of intervention has proven to work, though it’s not easy.
Some have said that the burden of homelessness has fallen disproportionately on Millbrae and that the placement of the new supportive housing in the city is unfair.
While the people who will live in the supportive housing are not the same as those getting off BART trains, it does make sense to provide housing to those who need it if one doesn’t like the impact of homelessness on the city. There is also a matter of being compassionate, understanding and open to helping people who need it. This is the basis of the Project Homekey program. In San Mateo County, officials have been working very hard to expand the Project Roomkey program launched during the pandemic that sought to provide shelter to homeless in underutilized hotels, inns and motels. Now called Project Homekey, the county has converted three hotels to interim housing and constructed a new navigation center using local, state and federal money. These facilities are on the coast, in Redwood City and in San Mateo. It also used state money to create two permanent supportive housing sites in Redwood City, which means the rents are low and there are services to help residents. This type of housing is incredibly necessary throughout the county if we are serious about ensuring people who have left the streets remain off the streets so they can be stable and productive members of society. This is the type of housing the county is proposing in Millbrae. The fact that the county has been so aggressive in locating suitable buildings is impressive. While there are new facilities in San Mateo and Half Moon Bay, Redwood City has seen the most facilities in large part because of its high numbers of homeless. But the North County has a need as well, and thus the focus on the La Quinta Inn property, which would have gone up for sale anyway.
Some Millbrae officials expressed concern about the loss of the hotel tax revenue created by the new use, but county officials promise to replenish the loss and also provide services like an extra sheriff’s deputy and mental health clinician, which will help with encounters among those needing mental health assistance.
There are multiple issues in every city on the Peninsula, but two of the most common and significant ones are homelessness and the cost of housing. County officials have created a large goal of functional zero homelessness, in which it is temporary, rare and never chronic. In looking at other areas of the Bay Area that face stifling issues with homelessness, this San Mateo County goal is aggressive, worthwhile and deserving of high praise.
Here, officials are focused on permanent housing, which typically starts with diversion and emergency shelter beds and units. The county’s primary goal is to get people in housing before anything else because of the challenges to change lives without shelter.
It works and will be a model for other communities to replicate.
In Millbrae, there are hurt feelings, worry and concern over the unknown. But if there is a concern over homeless, the best way to solve it is to house them using the county’s approach. Shelter and support leads to stabilization and better lives. There is no need to fear crime and drug use from this facility. It will not be tolerated and the people who will be housed in it can be our family, friends and neighbors. They are members of our community and they need our help. We can help them. So why wouldn’t we?
Jon Mays is the editor-in-chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
