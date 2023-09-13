I wrote about this issue in July, thinking it would be resolved by now. Silly me.
My column in July was relatively tame, but the summation of it was essentially the headline: “Supportive housing for homeless in Millbrae is the right thing to do.” In it, I addressed the fear people were experiencing of the unknown but emphasized the need for supportive housing for the homeless in this county. I also emphasized, as I have for a couple years now, that the goal of functional zero homelessness in this county is one we should take on wholeheartedly, without qualm and in every instance.
For those not following along, I will give you the quick and easy update. Project Roomkey started in the pandemic as a simple idea that homeless people needed a place to stay because it was humane but also to prevent the spread of COVID. Hotels had vacancies, the county had state and federal money, boom, the homeless had a place to stay. The idea morphed into Project Homekey, which enabled the county to buy older hotel properties and remake them into low-income housing with wraparound services. Hotels, motels and inns were purchased in Redwood City, San Mateo and Half Moon Bay. For the most part, it works exceedingly well. Millbrae has issues with homelessness, the La Quinta Inn was for sale, the county is buying it and will make it into transitional housing for families and seniors.
In Millbrae, there are at least a few hundred residents who are darn mad about it and have let everyone know about it over a series of public meetings attended by Mike Callagy, the county’s executive officer who has led the way in this project to house the homeless.
Some Millbrae officials, most notably Mayor Ann Schneider, have built up enmity over the years because of a number of issues. The city doesn’t get enough regional money, it has to deal with the impact of SFO and BART, it has slim opportunity for business development because of its geography, there has been an influx of homeless in recent years, and the county didn’t give them ample support for particular housing issues. This may all be true, however, there are avenues for working through these issues away from this plan to help people who really could use the help.
As with any issue, there are reasonable ways to get through it successfully. But everyone at the table has to be reasonable and willing to participate. I haven’t seen that. What happened at a Board of Supervisors meeting to approve the purchase Tuesday, was a continuation of the vitriol stoked by fear and loathing. Then Supervisor David Canepa suggested the project would hurt the current workers at the hotel. I’m not sure how Canepa landed in this tiny pot of opposition but making an issue of something like this when tensions are already high risks boiling over that pot when the stakes are frankly too high. San Mateo County has a 3% unemployment rate, the lowest in the state. The people who now work at the hotel will get new jobs. If they don’t, I’m sure there is a way to help them.
The county has converted three hotels to interim housing and constructed a new navigation center using local, state and federal money. It also used state money to create two permanent supportive housing sites in Redwood City. This type of housing is incredibly necessary if we are to be serious about ensuring people who have left the streets remain off the streets so they can be stable and productive members of society. This is the type of housing the county is proposing in Millbrae. The La Quinta Inn property would have gone up for sale anyway and the county is working toward providing money to Millbrae to make up for any lost revenue. Every sign points to the county being a responsible and responsive party in this situation.
Part of that responsibility is the primary goal of getting people into housing before anything else because of the challenges that come without shelter. It works and will be a model for other communities to replicate. There are places all over the county right now where people are getting help, and there is absolutely no reason to fear people on their way up. I live near several transitional housing facilities and have only seen good things because of them. Great things even.
In Millbrae, there are hurt feelings, worry and concern over the unknown. I get that. But this conversation has gone on long enough. It is time to recognize the practical reality and address concerns outside of the fire of panic and fear. Stoking that panic and fear is simply wrong. It’s time to move on.
Jon Mays is the editor-in-chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on X @jonmays.
