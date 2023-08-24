One of the challenges concerning Millbrae’s La Quinta Inn repurposing to permanent supported housing, is to ensure consistent responses from the county executive office. Inconsistent responses can confuse the residents, damage the county executive office’s credibility, and raise residents’ outcry.
County Executive Mike Callagy has delivered inconsistent messages to Millbrae residents on several occasions. For example, on July 11, 2023, at the Millbrae Council meeting, he said the candidates of the housing was for unhoused seniors who have illness and single parents who cannot afford rent; however, on a July 17 correspondence to Millbrae officials, the candidates were said to be a mix of single and couple occupants and no family housing. Later in July, per the Millbrae mayor, it was said it won’t be only for seniors — though maybe some seniors will be there — but, instead, it will mainly be single men.
It is an important skill for Mr. Callagy to communicate clearly and effectively. However, Mr. Callagy has delivered inconsistent messages on the La Quinta repurposing that confuse and frustrate Millbrae residents. This will undermine his credibility and trustworthiness. How can residents in the San Mateo County trust him?
The county supervisors decided to ignore the voices of the residents and push through their agenda without any consultation. This is not a democracy; this is a dictatorship. The county supervisors have forgotten that they are supposed to represent the people, not their own interests. They have betrayed the trust of the voters and violated the principles of good governance. We cannot let them get away with this. We must stand up and demand accountability and transparency. We must make our voices heard and reclaim people’s power. We are the people, and we deserve better.
(1) comment
Good morning, Marian
In Mark Simon's column today... "Virtually every leading political figure in the county is a political progressive — well on the left most issues."
Looks like the chickens have come home to roost.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.