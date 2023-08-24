Editor,

One of the challenges concerning Millbrae’s La Quinta Inn repurposing to permanent supported housing, is to ensure consistent responses from the county executive office. Inconsistent responses can confuse the residents, damage the county executive office’s credibility, and raise residents’ outcry.

Ray Fowler
Ray Fowler

Good morning, Marian

In Mark Simon's column today... "Virtually every leading political figure in the county is a political progressive — well on the left most issues."

Looks like the chickens have come home to roost.

