Editor,
I am concerned about the policies supported by San Mateo County’s Board of Supervisors. Here are three recent examples:
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
Editor,
I am concerned about the policies supported by San Mateo County’s Board of Supervisors. Here are three recent examples:
1). The BoS decided to take Measure K funds to fund Jackie Speier’s nonprofit in the area of child poverty. Apart from the perception of “democrats-funding-democrat-run nonprofits-no questions-asked,” the program is disconnected from reality, lacks success metrics, and shows no ownership from the county. Why is Jackie’s foundation best suited over others? Where is the discussion and analysis?
2). After supporting policies such as Prop 47, ending ICE cooperation and civilian oversight of our sheriff, some board members like Canepa have suddenly decided to take a “tough” approach to retail theft. Is it a case of amnesia to not understand cause and effect?
3). BoS tried to force a “supportive” housing program in Millbrae without prior public discussion. They struggled to answer “Will drug-users be allowed to stay here?” “What background checks are put in place?” “What is the policy for repeat offenders?” “What is the entry/exit criteria?” Absence of this data is ultimately what upset residents.
The board will benefit from developing an analytical framework to discuss new policies. It is surprising that in one of the most technologically advanced areas of the world, our leaders lack the ability to analyze data and ask five whys before policy decisions (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Five_whys). As voters, we need to elect better leaders to govern our county.
Amit Saini
Foster City
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.