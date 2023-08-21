At a summit aimed at finding solutions to end childhood poverty in San Mateo County, organizers and county officials announced plans for a new county universal basic income program for kids 0-3 whose families meet income requirements.

The program is a joint effort between former U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier and San Mateo Supervisors Noelia Corzo and Ray Mueller that will see the supervisors provide some of their Measure K discretionary funding and the rest from the Jackie Speier Foundation for Women and Children, an organization working to address poverty, lack of housing and child care, and domestic violence. The announcement was made at the San Mateo County Rising — Ending Child Poverty summit at the South San Francisco Conference Center on Aug. 18, which explored solutions to address poverty in one of the richest counties in the country.

Not So Common
Not So Common

Taking tax money which is intended to fix roads, sewers, water systems which benefits all San Mateo residents and giving it to irresponsible families is flat out wrong! Why are poor people bearing children? Plus, these families are not hungry, they already are eligible for $800 a month in food stamps. If Jackie Speier feels helping families is needed and a noble cause, then let her raise money from those who feel the same way. But please don't steal money with the left hand and then with the right hand ask for more money by placing a bond or initiative on next year's election ballot.

