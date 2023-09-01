Editor,
Editor,
Former U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier’s and San Mateo County’s child poverty income initiative is completely misguided.
The way to avoid childhood poverty is to initiate programs that discourage, or limit, the irresponsible behavior of people having children they cannot afford. The taxpayers are already paying for public schools, free breakfast, free lunch, food stamps, free health care through MediCal, free baby formula, and after school programs. This is irresponsible of Speier and the county to use taxpayer funds to reward irresponsible behavior of overpopulating the Earth and expecting others to then take on the burden of paying for these kids. How will anyone know how this money is used?
Does she and U.S. Rep. Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, really believe that providing adults with an extra $300 per month when the kids are 0-3 years old will improve the kid’s chances of going to college? The way to increase a child’s chance of going to college is to be raised in a home where there is responsibility and the kids seeing in that home responsible parents not breeding because they do not have the money, or time.
The sociology professor from Princeton completely misses the point. The way to reduce poverty is through family planning and not perpetuating the cycle by rewarding people who have children they cannot afford.
Jacqueline Grubb
San Mateo
