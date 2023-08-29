Solving child poverty is a hard problem, but some parts of the solution can be achieved as easily as rewriting numbers in local law. At the recent anti-child poverty town hall held by former U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, the San Mateo Daily Journal reports, Princeton Sociologist Matthew Desmond “criticized local ordinances and policies that build walls in neighborhoods that result in less housing.”
The local “policies that build walls” Desmond referred to are colloquially called “zoning.” Under single-family zoning, perhaps most notorious, local rules restrict property owners to building one home per lot. These requirements often come with a host of other restrictions: minimum lot sizes controlling the size of a parcel, parking requirements mandating space for cars, setbacks requiring distance from lot edges, and more. They all fall under zoning, all requiring more land per home.
By requiring more land per home and limiting supply in places people want to live, single-family zoning artificially raises the cost of all housing. Single-family zoning inadvertently amounts to a ban on deed-restricted affordable housing, which can only be built at higher densities due to economies of scale.
To the credit of cities in San Mateo County, many of them are making progress to breakdown the walls of local zoning through their housing elements. Due to the housing element process, more than 400 acres across San Mateo County have been rezoned already or are about to be to enable denser, more affordable homes. Most cities have embraced accessory dwelling units, small backyard cottages that are sometimes rented.
Even as they promote new multifamily homes in their downtowns, most cities left their single-family neighborhoods untouched by meaningful policy change. Many claimed that they would promote affordable housing in single-family areas by allowing more ADUs.
However, a recent report by the San Mateo County Civil Grand Jury found something advocates have said all along: ADUs are an unreliable affordable housing strategy, at best. Most cities have no monitoring system to ensure the units are rented on the open market at an affordable rate.
Furthermore, a 2021 UC Berkeley Center for Community Innovation report found the median rental price of an ADU in the Bay Area to be $2,200 per month, likely higher in our area. Though ADUs can help, only allowing true multifamily housing will promote meaningful affordability in single-family neighborhoods.
Meanwhile, the vast majority of rezoning planned in housing elements has been concentrated immediately along noisy, congested transit corridors like El Camino Real.
El Camino Real is a reasonable place to allow denser housing, but it is not the only option. According to UC Berkeley’s The Othering & Belonging Institute, more than 70% of residential land across San Mateo County’s cities is zoned single-family — de facto banning affordable housing.
This widespread affordable housing ban segregates our neighborhoods, pushing lower-income renters to live on congested corridors while keeping them out of quieter, slower neighborhoods. Urban design for wide streets and fast cars, not renters, causes the congestion and noise along major transit corridors. Renters in our communities, who are more likely to experience poverty than homeowners, deserve better.
All of San Mateo County’s cities can do more. Communities like Atherton, which has a universal 1-acre “mansion only” minimum lot size, earned headlines for their residents’ opposition to new housing. Even when its City Council and staff propose moderate rezoning to attempt satisfying state requirements, they face community pushback that has, thus far, limited change.
Nonetheless, the single-family wall is broadly widespread. Even Redwood City, which saw more housing development than any other community in the county over the last decade, has approximately 60% of its residential land zoned exclusively for single-family homes.
While not every neighborhood can accommodate multifamily homes due to environmental constraints, many cities retain exclusionary single-family zoning near downtowns, transit corridors and Caltrain stations. Even areas without current transit access can accommodate density to facilitate future transit viability, environment permitting.
Lowering the exclusionary zoning wall can occur incrementally. If a zoning code permits a three-story 5,000-square-foot mansion, it should at the very least allow 10 apartments of 500 square feet. Per unit, those smaller homes will be significantly more affordable than the mansion. Yet, no zoning code in San Mateo provides this flexibility for the housing we need.
Unlike many other causes of poverty, breaking down these zoning walls is as easy as erasing some numbers in local regulations — if we have the political will to address child poverty’s root causes.
Jeremy Levine is policy manager with the Housing Leadership Council. When he is not watching city council meetings, you can find him gardening or hunting mushrooms.
