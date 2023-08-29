Jeremy Levine

Solving child poverty is a hard problem, but some parts of the solution can be achieved as easily as rewriting numbers in local law. At the recent anti-child poverty town hall held by former U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, the San Mateo Daily Journal reports, Princeton Sociologist Matthew Desmond “criticized local ordinances and policies that build walls in neighborhoods that result in less housing.” 

The local “policies that build walls” Desmond referred to are colloquially called “zoning.” Under single-family zoning, perhaps most notorious, local rules restrict property owners to building one home per lot. These requirements often come with a host of other restrictions: minimum lot sizes controlling the size of a parcel, parking requirements mandating space for cars, setbacks requiring distance from lot edges, and more. They all fall under zoning, all requiring more land per home.

