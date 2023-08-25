Editor,
It is a very sad situation that 27,000 children live in poverty in San Mateo County. The summit to End Child Poverty presented by U.S. Rep. Kevin Mullin, as well as former U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier and San Mateo Supervisors Noelia Corzo and Ray Mueller — article in the Daily Journal, dated Aug. 21 — emphasizes the need of financial support for poor children. However, in my opinion, it would be recommendable to educate parents in the first place. This should start with a program in high school. Parents, before they become parents, should learn that every child is a big responsibility … every child needs personal time, care, food, clothes, education, communication and so much more. It definitely costs.
