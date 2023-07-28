I love Millbrae where I raised my children. I have so many fond memories of taking them to the park, the museum, and the library. They also made friends with people from different backgrounds and perspectives, which I think is very important for their growth. I was also so excited to spend my golden years in this lovely little town.
On July 11, 2023, I was aware of the San Mateo County had submitted a grant application including the Intent of Purchase of the La Quinta Inn and repurposing it to a permanent supportive housing. The city of Millbrae will encounter a TOT revenue loss. Revenue loss can have a significant impact on the city’s ability to provide essential services and maintain its infrastructure. To cope with the revenue loss, our city may adopt different strategies, such as increasing taxes, cutting expenditures, borrowing funds, or seeking external assistance.
Fairness within the county is a wonderful value that we should all strive for. With the La Quinta repurposing, the county is asking Millbrae of 23,000 in population, 2.6% of total county population, to take upon and provide housing for 30% unhoused within the county. IT IS NOT FAIR.
Millbrae has no major enterprise. Most businesses are small mom and pop shops. The county did not inquire about their opinions on the repurposing of the La Quinta. These small shops/stores are our friends. Millbrae needs small businesses. United States needs small businesses.
(1) comment
Marian
You're 100% accurate.
MidPenn Housing, HomeKey, supervisor Canepa, SM County manager are not transparently telling Millbrae residents the entire story. I was assaulted by one their Shores Landing tenants at 1000 Twin Dolphins drive Redwood Shores and those names mentioned above never did a thing. The felon is now living in Millbrae on unrelated charges.
