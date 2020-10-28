Editor,
The Daily Journal endorsement for San Mateo Councilmember Diane Papan is spot on. Diane “gets” San Mateo: its history, neighborhood needs, residents’ concerns and future challenges. She has been an asset the past five years where she built consensus, compromised and ensured local neighborhoods had a voice when Sacramento wanted their way.
One thing that stands out is Diane’s humility. She is one of five members who make key decisions at City Hall, but I don’t see her use her duties as propaganda for the campaign. With Diane, the focus is about working for us, San Mateo residents, and ensuring her work reflected our priorities.
That’s why she’s the real deal.
Diane is not one to take credit for everything the city does. For example, she went out of her way to publicly recognize Park and Rec’s program to use the King Center as a distance-learning hub for students. This gave vulnerable children from homes with limited financial means a safe place to access technology while attending school remotely.
It takes true leadership to distinguish that working in a team means being willing to step back and give credit where it’s due. That’s her style. She works for the people, not for the credit.
This is the type of leadership, class and authenticity San Mateo deserves. I am proud to join other neighborhood leaders in supporting Diane’s re-election to the San Mateo City Council.
Catherine Behringer
San Mateo
