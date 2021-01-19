Editor,
The good-ol’-boys in the California Democratic Party are afraid of letting women in the room.
Right now, in 2021, party members can’t vote for the convention delegates who will elect the party chair unless they request a ballot online (something nobody was told ahead of time), receive a registration number via email, wait for a paper ballot to arrive in the mail, vote for up to 14 candidates, and mail their ballot back by Jan. 20. However, it turns out that if a ballot-holder votes for more than seven delegate candidates who are women (aka SIF – self-identified female), the good-ol’-boys who run the party will disqualify their ballot.
Why?
Because women delegates tend to back women for party leadership — women like Delaine Eastin who is trying to unseat the current party chair, Rusty Hicks, who oversaw the loss of the House seats in California to the Republicans who voted to side with the mob in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6.
If the California Democratic Party wants to regain its leadership position in the minds of voters in the state and throughout the country, it will remove these convoluted, mysogenist policies put in place by the good-ol’-boys and invite the 59% of party membership who are women into the room where decisions are made.
Nancy Mangini
Emerald Hills
What? Say it isn’t so. Democrats being sexist and misogynist? Who knew? Actually, everyone, especially if it fits with their plans. And don’t forget the racism card, Dems love to pull that one out.
