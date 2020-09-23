Editor,
Never in my 86 years have I seen such daily malevolence. Thank you Joanne Engelhardt (letter to the editor “Wrong on all counts, Ed!” in the Sept. 15 edition of the Daily Journal) for catching all the inaccuracies of Ed Kahl’s rantings. The disrespect from Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump regarding Ruth Bader Ginsburg should be enough to remember what our parents and grandparents taught us.
Fool me once shame on you.
Fool me twice shame on me.
Let’s not be fooled again. Let’s help Biden and Harris “bring back” our great America and its soul.
Shirley Gurnett
Half Moon Bay
