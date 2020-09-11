Editor,
Trump reduced unemployment to historic lows for all groups by reducing regulations and taxes. COVID cases have fallen 60% since July. Vaccine development is years ahead of schedule and Trump’s WARP speed program is funding pharmaceutical companies to make vaccines in record time. He promoted school choice to help poor families escape dysfunctional schools. He ended kangaroo courts in our colleges. He offered to resolve DACA in trade for the wall but Dems rejected it.
Trump achieved an historic agreement between Israel and the UAE. He secured our borders, strengthened our military, got the EU to chip in more for defense, sanctioned China for stealing our trade secrets and unleashing COVID on the world. He stopped North Korea’s bribing us for peace by negotiating a standstill that cost us nothing.
All this was accomplished as Trump fought off the Dems “insurance plan” to impeach him on false charges before he was elected. Trump is the strong leader we need to confront COVID, keep the economy and job growth strong and keep China, Russia and Iran at bay.
Biden is the default candidate who never received more than 1% of the vote in two runs for presidency. He spent 36 years in the Senate with no notable accomplishments. He’s cut a deal with Bernie to implement drastic socialist policies to prop up his presidency. Biden will “go with the flow” to raise taxes and borrow tens of trillions that will weaken the American economy and put the savings of retirees at risk.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
