Ed Kahl’s letter in the Sept. 11, 2020, edition of the Daily Journal was filled with so many inaccuracies and downright lies I feel compelled to respond.
1). Unemployment was at all-time lows before Trump was elected. Check any trustworthy (read: not FOX-owned) publication or website. Trump’s tax cut helped the wealthy, not those struggling to make ends meet.
2). Even Trump’s own medical team believes there won’t be a vaccine available until sometime in 2021 — maybe late 2021.
3). School choice lets wealthy families select their schools of choice because they can drive their children to whichever school they want. Poorer families often have to send their children to nearby schools because they don’t have cars or can’t drive them because they are working.
4). Check out Wikipedia, which is a far better source that Ed Kahl for many of Joe’s Senate accomplishments. Joe voted wrong on several issues, but he, unlike Trump, is a big enough person to admit when he makes a mistake.
5). Where’s Ed’s proof about Joe’s “drastic socialistic policies?” He can’t make a statement like that and not back it up. Joe has listened to many of his former Democratic opponents and, if they have a good idea, he incorporates it into his policies.
Joe’s website says this is a “BATTLE for the SOUL of the NATION.”
Do you want the soulless loser we have now or someone who believes that every single one of us deserves to be heard?
Joanne Engelhardt
Redwood City
