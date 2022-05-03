Editor,
Joe Biden caused a border crisis by undoing Trump’s “stay in Mexico policies.” According to the Pew Research Center, U.S.-Mexico border immigration went from 303,000 to 1,659,000 in 2021 alone. Over 1 million of these immigrants involved people from countries other than Mexico and over 1,063,000 were single adults. The flood of immigrants makes it impossible to screen out drug and human traffic smugglers, criminals and terrorists from around the world. It’s essentially a catch and release policy.
The plight of the border immigrants is heart felt but only a small part of millions of others who seek to immigrated here legally. We can’t absorb the current increase in border immigration without severely undermining our safety net and overwhelming our education system as it has in Los Angeles.
Democrat politicians were against immigration before they were for it because it lowered the wages of U.S. workers. Even Cesar Chavez was against it. But then it dawned on Democrats that they could win permanent majorities in the Electoral College by letting millions of immigrants into our southern states. Democrats would then need just one election where they sweep Congress and the presidency, to give immigrants the vote. They believe it would give them permanent one party majorities in government and a freer hand to establish leftist rule. The answer to immigration is to enforce our current immigration laws and encourage balanced merit based immigration from all countries of the world at a rate we can absorb.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
