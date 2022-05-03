Editor,

Joe Biden caused a border crisis by undoing Trump’s “stay in Mexico policies.” According to the Pew Research Center, U.S.-Mexico border immigration went from 303,000 to 1,659,000 in 2021 alone. Over 1 million of these immigrants involved people from countries other than Mexico and over 1,063,000 were single adults. The flood of immigrants makes it impossible to screen out drug and human traffic smugglers, criminals and terrorists from around the world. It’s essentially a catch and release policy.

The plight of the border immigrants is heart felt but only a small part of millions of others who seek to immigrated here legally. We can’t absorb the current increase in border immigration without severely undermining our safety net and overwhelming our education system as it has in Los Angeles.

Democrat politicians were against immigration before they were for it because it lowered the wages of U.S. workers. Even Cesar Chavez was against it. But then it dawned on Democrats that they could win permanent majorities in the Electoral College by letting millions of immigrants into our southern states. Democrats would then need just one election where they sweep Congress and the presidency, to give immigrants the vote. They believe it would give them permanent one party majorities in government and a freer hand to establish leftist rule. The answer to immigration is to enforce our current immigration laws and encourage balanced merit based immigration from all countries of the world at a rate we can absorb.

Ed Kahl

Woodside

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription