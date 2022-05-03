One of the main skills for a member of the Board of Supervisors is to combine the different elements of community needs and desires and achieve the possible. Another is to work hard and understand what those elements are.
Charles Stone has both these skills and has provided plenty of opportunities for the public to understand them. In his time on the Belmont City Council, Stone has provided keen leadership while forging ahead to meet future needs. He listens and responds, and provides reasonable interpretations of what he believes is best for the community. Some of his achievements — he shares with others on the City Council and city staff — include Belmont’s zoning and downtown changes to meet the needs of the future while also creating a sense of place in the heart of the city.
On regional transportation boards, Stone has proven himself to be a natural leader and representative for this county’s needs. As there is more push for regionalization, Stone has been at the front and center in ensuring that this county’s transportation needs will continue to be met and he has taken on larger regional players to ensure our services are not diminished. There is a history of larger regional players trying to push San Mateo County around, so this is an important characteristic when representing us on regional transportation boards. Stone has proven to be skilled at fighting for us when it comes to public transit and will likely continue this work while on the Board of Supervisors.
Stone is also a very hard worker, who spends countless hours working on constituent needs and will always take the time to explain actions and consider input. This open line of communication is critically important for someone who will represent District 2 and its cities of San Mateo, Foster City and parts of Belmont.
Running against him is Noelia Corzo, who is very smart, passionate and knowledgeable on district issues. Her years of experience as a school board trustee and as a working mom would be a valuable addition to the board. The only other supervisor with school board experience is Dave Pine and he will be termed out in two years. She would be an excellent choice if Stone was not in the race.
Cameron Wolfe is thoughtful, but doesn’t have the experience to launch a true campaign.
Stone is a natural for District 2 supervisor. He is progressive, but practical. His experience, knowledge, communication skills and impressive drive for constituent service simply make him the best choice.
Unfortunately, the Daily Journal doesn't understand the real Charles Stone the way many of us in Belmont do. Stone has been a very divisive force in Belmont since joining the city council in 2013. The editorial says that he "will always take the time to explain actions and consider input," but that is the opposite of reality. He usually ignores the half of residents who disagree with him, and on the rare occasions when he does respond to them, it is usually in a condescending and dismissive manner. He doesn't have the temperament to serve effectively as an elected official at any level, including county supervisor.
