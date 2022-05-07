Editor,

I was extremely pleased to read that the Daily Journal has endorsed Charles Stone for San Mateo County supervisor concluding: “Stone is a natural for District 2 supervisor. He is progressive, but practical. His experience, knowledge, communication skills, and impressive drive for constituent service simply make him the best choice.”

Charles Stone’s breadth of experience, knowledge of our county government, policy chops, and legislative track record, coupled with his empathy and robust engagement with constituents and stakeholders is unmatched.

Our communities of San Mateo, Foster City and Belmont will be well served by Charles Stone as we have been through his work as a member of both the Caltrain and SamTrans boards, as well as his work to establish the three-city fire agency now serving our communities. His years of success in Belmont and countywide are a testament to both his political skill and passion for service.

I look forward to voting for Charles Stone for supervisor and I encourage my neighbors to do the same.

Cliff Robbins

San Mateo

