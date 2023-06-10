As temperatures grow warmer and summer approaches, it becomes the perfect sunny weather to go to the lake, ocean or pool for a refreshing splash.
But these blissful moments with friends and family have the potential to quickly turn from relaxing, to dangerous. Especially if someone does not know how to swim. Unexpected depths and unforgiving currents can be deadly and life threatening. Just 6 inches of moving water can knock a person off their feet. In San Mateo County alone, a total of 20 unintentional drownings occurred from 2020 to 2021. Drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional death for children 1-4 years old.
For many young children who do not know how to swim, the treacherous currents and depths in pools and natural waters, such as lakes, rivers, oceans, can pose a hazardous risk. Each year from 2011-2020, an average of 4,012 unintentional drowning deaths occurred in the United States.
Inspired to teach first-generation swimmers in the Bay Area, Carlmont High School junior Zane Tanabe started the 501(c)(3) nonprofit First Generation Swim Foundation. The foundation’s goal is to provide free swim lessons through scholarships to first-generation swimmers ages 4-16 to prevent kids from drowning.
“I swim and play water polo, so swimming is basically second nature to me. I feel it’s very sad that people die doing something that I love. So, I’m trying to do my part in solving this problem,” Tanabe said.
Founded in 2020, the First Generation Swim Foundation first needed to fundraise money to provide scholarships. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person fundraisers could not be hosted. So Tanabe decided to host virtual fundraisers.
“Our original plan was to have a walkathon or swimathon to raise money, but we couldn’t do that due to the coronavirus. So we ended up having to adapt to the pandemic and have a virtual walkathon,” Tanabe said.
The nonprofit ended up raising $6,000 from its first walkathon. Tanabe says the foundation is planning to have another walkathon this summer. So far, the program has provided swim lessons for 15 recipients.
A parent of one recipient said, “It's important for my daughter to learn how to swim and have the ability to save her own life in the event that I am unable to. She loves water but I'm worried because I can't swim so I can't save her if something were to happen.”
The parent of another recipient said, “Knowing how to swim not only can save the children’s own lives, but also save our family’s lives. My son can also teach his own kids to swim later in life.”
Eileen Liu is a sophomore at Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
