Local teens discovered a potential business opportunity out of a passion for photography amidst boredom during the COVID-19 pandemic. But instead of pocketing the money, they chose to give back to their community.

The Community Photobooth is a youth-led nonprofit initiative with the mission to combine photography and philanthropy. Charlotte Rosario, the executive director of The Community Photobooth, leads a strong team that includes Director of Videography Ethan Huynh, Co-Director of The Photobooths Madeline Yung and Co-Director of Photography Leo Stoll. By fundraising money through different types of photo shoots — including one that took eight hours — and using their cameras to raise awareness for important issues in their community, they are able to support local issues and people in need.

The Community Photobooth is officially announcing its 2022 Photoshoot-Fundraiser for September Suicide Prevention Month, “It’s Time We Talk About It.” The goal of the fundraiser to raise $10,000 to help relaunch the Ending the Silence program at the National Alliance for Mental Illness in San Mateo County. The program focuses on mental health stigma reduction and suicide prevention education to local middle and high schools across the Bay Area.

Learn more about the fundraiser and donate today at communityphotobooth.com/2022-photoshoot-fundraiser

Video Credits:

STARRING: Andrea Kitahata (she/her), Terry Delaney (zee/zir), and Charlotte Rosario (she/her)

Written by Charlotte Rosario

Produced by Saahil Mishra

Videographers: Leo Stoll, Madeline Yung, Sophia Bella

